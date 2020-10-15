PwC India Deals Leader Sanjeev Krishan elevated as chairman of Big  4 firm

Sanjeev Krishan, who has led PwC India’s transactions and private equity practice as Deals Leader over the years has been appointed as the new chairman of the Big 4 firm in India. Krishan has been appointed for a four-year term commencing on January 1, 2021. He succeeds Shyamal Mukherjee, the current chairman, who will step down on December 31, 2020, at the completion of his term.

Sanjeev Krishan has been with the organisation for nearly three decades and joined the firm in 1991 as an articled trainee. He became a partner at PwC India in 2006.

Welcoming Sanjeev into the new role, Shyamal Mukherjee said, “Sanjeev’s deep understanding of the firm and the Indian market, and his tremendous passion for quality and delivering value to clients makes him ideal to steer us in our firm’s journey ahead. He will be a strong leader for PwC in India, not only in the pursuit of excellence for clients and our people, but also in living our purpose of building trust and solving important problems.”

Chairman-elect, Sanjeev Krishan said, “It is an honour to take on the chairman’s role of this great organisation. As a purpose-driven firm, we are constantly striving for opportunities to reinvent the future and help our clients create value for their stakeholders. People, technology and innovation would be at the core of all that I intend to do in the next few years, for responsible and sustainable growth for us as a firm, our clients and society”.