Punjab & Sind Bank seeks to mop up Rs 500cr via QIP

State-owned Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) seeks to raise up to Rs 500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

The bank's board will meet on December 6 to consider and approve the fundraising, according to a BSE filing on Tuesday.

"A meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled for December 6, 2019 at New Delhi...to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue of equity shares by way of QIP up to an amount of Rs 500 crore," the filing said.