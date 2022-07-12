Punjab National Bank Q1 Net Profit may dip 31% YoY to Rs. 706.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Punjab National Bank

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Punjab National Bank to report net profit at Rs. 706.7 crore down 31% year-on-year (up 250.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 4.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,569.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 15.7% Y-o-Y (down 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,142.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Banks_Hfcs