MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPress Release

Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit: Join live summit on Wednesday, 30th December at 5 PM with Mayuresh Joshi on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading"

Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit: Join live summit on Wednesday, 30th December at 5 PM with Mayuresh Joshi on “CANSLIM approach for investing and trading”.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 02:28 PM IST
Add to Calendar

In this edition of Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit, watch Mayuresh Joshi offering valuable insights on “CANSLIM approach for investing and trading”. 

The event will go live on this page at 5:00 pm on December 30th (Wednesday).

Check out our webinar page for more details.

Prior to joining William O'Neil India, Mayuresh had a 12-year long stint with Angel Broking as Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management Services. Mayuresh has worked as a financial analyst, investment banker, wealth manager, and portfolio manager for 16+ years and has extensive experience in the fields of investment banking, strategic alliances, business development, wealth and portfolio management.

Mayuresh holds a B.Com degree from R A Podar College, University of Mumbai. Mayuresh is also a Chartered Accountant (Intermediate) from ICAI and a Company Secretary.

Close

Related stories

The webinar will include:

  • Introduction to 50 years old rich legacy of William O'Neil

  • CANSLIM methodology and its relevance in daily trade

  • Use of CANSLIM charts for successful trades

  • Successful calls of 2020

    Investors and traders will experience the success of CANSLIM charts and methodologies driven by unemotional system driven signals for trading and investment.

See you at Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Add to calender #calendar #creative #GuruSpeak
first published: Dec 24, 2020 02:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.