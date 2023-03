Pranav Haridasan to be new MD and CEO of Axis Securities

Representative image

Axis Group on March 28 announced an internal succession plan. Pranav Haridasan has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Securities for the next three years.

B Gopkumar, who is currently the MD & CEO of Axis Securities, has been transferred to Axis Asset Management Company as MD & CEO.

Haridasan, who is currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities at Axis Capital, has more than 20 years of experience in financial markets across different asset classes.

Before joining Axis Capital, Haridasan had worked with Citigroup Global Markets as Director and Head of India/ ASEAN Execution Services.

While commenting on the succession plan, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank said Haridasan’s experience and technology acumen would play a pivotal role in driving growth and expansion plans, while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise.

Axis Securities, which runs retail broking services under Axis Direct, is a subsidiary of Axis Bank, while Axis Capital operates investment banking and institutional equities businesses.