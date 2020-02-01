App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

Agrawal, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was principal secretary for urban development and housing department in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pramod Agrawal on Saturday assumed charge as the new chairman and managing director of Coal India Ltd, an official said.

He took over after A K Jha retired as the CIL chairman on January 31.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:27 pm

