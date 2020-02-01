Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

Agrawal, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was principal secretary for urban development and housing department in Madhya Pradesh.
Pramod Agrawal on Saturday assumed charge as the new chairman and managing director of Coal India Ltd, an official said.
Agrawal, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was principal secretary for urban development and housing department in Madhya Pradesh.He took over after A K Jha retired as the CIL chairman on January 31.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:27 pm