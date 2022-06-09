Corporate Crossings | Polygon ropes in Airbnb's Bhumika Srivastava as new Global Head of HR

Ethereum scaling firm Polygon (Matic Network) has roped in former Head HR and Director for Employee Experience at Airbnb Bhumika Srivastava, as its new Global Head of HR. She will be creating HR strategy for the Web3 firm's remote workforce.

Srivastava has earlier worked with companies like Snapdeal, Adobe, and Yahoo.

Over the past few months, Polygon has onboarded key executives to strengthen its leadership team. Earlier this year, Ryan Wyatt, the head of gaming at YouTube joined the company as the chief executive of Polygon Studios.

Polygon also hired Tyler Sellhorn as Head of Remote as it expands across geographies but its workforce remains remote. The company already counts atleast seven executives as its co-founders, apart from Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Jain.

Besides, the company has also hired Aashima Arora who leads the funding investments for Polygon Ventures.

In an interaction earlier with Moneycontrol, Nailwal said, “If you want to bring Web2 companies to Web3, hire big talent in the global space, and we need people who have done that before.” He also added that Polygon is building business divisions along with its technology divisions through which these executives can take this technology out there so that people can use it.

Polygon in a press statement, said that Web3 mainstream adoption is one of the organization’s biggest challenges, and employing people-centric solutions will maximize the potential of Polygon’s human capital in reaching its brand objectives. Bhumika will instill a solid HR strategy to improve employee experience and drive leadership and culture for the in-house and remote workforce, said the company.

Bhumika Srivastava in a statement, said, “At Polygon, I will be joining a team with shared values of sustainability, inclusion, diversity and growth in an exciting and fast-growing industry. I look forward to the challenge of working with this ambitious group of highly talented people that values innovation to its core.”

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, said, “We are passionate about our staff and want to ensure that our employees have the best journey working in Web3. Bhumika brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at industry-leading Web2 organizations that we know will make a meaningful impact on our entire team, and that will support our ambition to also be industry leaders in corporate governance and employee experience.”

Earlier this year,

Polygon raised $450 million

in its first institutional round from a marquee list of investors that included SoftBank, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and Kevin O’leary of Shark Tank fame. It had over 39 investors in all.