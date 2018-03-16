App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

PNB scam case: Govt questions why it should tell Supreme Court about status of probe

Attorney General KK Venugopal opposed a suggestion mooted by the top court that the government should submit a stays report on investigation in a sealed cover envelope.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The central government on Friday resisted monitoring of investigation by the Supreme Court in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case allegedly involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, saying there should not be any "parallel inquiry".

Attorney General KK Venugopal opposed a suggestion mooted by the top court that the government should submit a stays report on investigation in a sealed cover envelope.

Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that there is no justification to call upon the investigating agencies to show what they are doing.

"Is there any justification for anyone to come to this court by filing a PIL and say the Court should be informed about the status of investigation? There cannot be a parallel inquiry and parallel investigation by the courts," said the AG.

Read More

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Economy #government #India #Mehul Choksi #Nirav Modi #PNB scam

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC