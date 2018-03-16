PNB scam case: Govt questions why it should tell Supreme Court about status of probe

The central government on Friday resisted monitoring of investigation by the Supreme Court in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case allegedly involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, saying there should not be any "parallel inquiry".

Attorney General KK Venugopal opposed a suggestion mooted by the top court that the government should submit a stays report on investigation in a sealed cover envelope.

Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that there is no justification to call upon the investigating agencies to show what they are doing.

"Is there any justification for anyone to come to this court by filing a PIL and say the Court should be informed about the status of investigation? There cannot be a parallel inquiry and parallel investigation by the courts," said the AG.