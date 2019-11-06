PMC Bank case: Govt may soon monetise bank collateral to pay off depositors, says report

The government might soon start monetising the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's collateral to pay off depositors, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that initial investigation in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case indicates that the lender has enough collateral to pay off depositors. They said the government is hopeful that deposits in PMC Bank are safe.

Sufficient collateral is available with the bank, both in the form of land and property, the sources added.

The Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are waiting for a formal nod to begin the process.

In a huge relief to its depositors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 5 increased the withdrawal limit for customers of PMC Bank to Rs 50,000. The move is expected to allow 78 percent of the lender's depositors to withdraw their entire account balance.

