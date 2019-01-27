App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi dedicates BPCL's refinery expansion complex in Kochi

The integrated refinery is a modern expansion complex and would transform the Kochi Refinery as the largest PSU refinery in the country with world class standards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 dedicated to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of the public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at the Kochi Refinery.

He also laid the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the refinery and a skill development institute at Ettumanoor besides inaugurating a mounded storage vessel at the LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

It is equipped for production of cleaner fuels. It will double the production of LPG and diesel and commence production of feedstock for petrochemical projects in the plant. Mounded Storage Vessel, IOCL LPG Bottling Plant, inaugurated by Modi has a total storage capacity of 4350 MT. S

torage capacity at the plant was enhanced to meet the LPG requirement of nearly six days bottling capacity of the plant. It is considered the safest storage vessel ensuring highest level of safety for plant and adjacent areas. LPG receipt through pipeline will bring down movement of LPG tankers on roads. Petrochemical complex, BPCL Kochi refinery is a Make in India initiative aimed at reducing dependence on imports.

The skill development institute at Ettumanoor backed by the Ministry of Petrochemical and Natural Gas will provide vocational training and enhance employability and entrepreneurship for deserving youth both in oil & gas and other industries.

This world class institute was being set up at an eight acre campus allocated by the state government and would have a capacity to skill around 1,000 youths annually in 20 different skills.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #BPCL #Business #India #Narendra Modi

