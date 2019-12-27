PM Modi asks textile industry to send note on issues to be solved

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked a delegation from the textile industry to send a brief note on the key issues to be addressed, president of Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) Raja M Shanmugham said on December 27.

Modi had called for a meeting with 11 textiles industry delegates from across the country on December 26 at his residence to get to know the plight of the industry, Shanmugham said in a press release.

Thanking Modi, the TEA president said he was glad to note that this was the first time a Prime Minister was interacting with only the textile industry representatives to know the ground realities of the industry, and it was a really rare occasion.