Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi asks textile industry to send note on issues to be solved

Modi had called for a meeting with 11 textiles industry delegates from across the country on December 26 at his residence to get to know the plight of the industry, Shanmugham said in a press release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked a delegation from the textile industry to send a brief note on the key issues to be addressed, president of Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) Raja M Shanmugham said on December 27.

Modi had called for a meeting with 11 textiles industry delegates from across the country on December 26 at his residence to get to know the plight of the industry, Shanmugham said in a press release.

Thanking Modi, the TEA president said he was glad to note that this was the first time a Prime Minister was interacting with only the textile industry representatives to know the ground realities of the industry, and it was a really rare occasion.

The growth, importance and potential of Tirupur cluster were highlighted and Modi was also requested to address the burning issues like risky exporter, impact of Basel Norms and refund of pending claims under rebate on state levies and merchandise export from India scheme, Shanmugham said.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi

