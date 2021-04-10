Pidilite Industries Q4 PAT seen up 70.1% YoY to Rs 266.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Pidilite Industries Q3 | Consolidated revenue at Rs 2,299.02 crore against Rs 1,926.59 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 441.83 crore against Rs 341.78 crore YoY.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs 266.2 crore up 70.1% year-on-year (down 40.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,875.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 37 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 404 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

