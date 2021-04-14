Pidilite Industries Q4 PAT seen up 57.2% YoY to Rs 285 cr: Sharekhan

Pidilite Industries Q3 | Consolidated revenue at Rs 2,299.02 crore against Rs 1,926.59 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 441.83 crore against Rs 341.78 crore YoY.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs 285 crore up 57.2% year-on-year (down 36.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,032 crore, according to Sharekhan.

