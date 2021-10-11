Pidilite Industries Q2 PAT seen up 6.7% YoY to Rs 379.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

Pidilite Industries | Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as Deputy Managing Director, effective September 1, 2021.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs 379.6 crore up 6.7% year-on-year (up 76.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,406.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 60.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 557.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More