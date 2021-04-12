PI Industries Q4 PAT seen up 73.8% YoY to Rs. 191 cr: Sharekhan

PI Industries Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 2201.85 as on January 18 from Rs 2330.60 as on January 11.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Agri Inputs sector. The brokerage house expects PI Industries to report net profit at Rs. 191 crore up 73.8% year-on-year (down 2.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 34.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,147 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More