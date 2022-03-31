English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    P&G India becomes 'plastic waste neutral' company

    The company, which has a portfolio of power brands including Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Gillette, Oral B, head & shoulders and Vicks, joined the club of a few FMCG companies in India that have achieved plastic waste neutrality.

    PTI
    March 31, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) (Image: Shutterstock)

    Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) (Image: Shutterstock)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    FMCG maker Procter & Gamble India on Thursday said it has become a 'plastic waste neutral' company in FY 2021-22, after having recycled 100 per cent of post-consumer plastic packaging waste.

    The company, which has a portfolio of power brands including Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Gillette, Oral B, head & shoulders and Vicks, joined the club of a few FMCG companies in India that have achieved plastic waste neutrality.

    It has collected, processed, and recycled over 19,000 metric tons of post-consumer plastic packaging waste from across the country which is more than the amount of plastic packaging in its products sold in a year, P&G India said in a statement.

    The company is working with recycling partners across 75 cities in India to collect plastic which is then sent to different recyclers, waste-to-energy plants, and cement kilns.

    Several FMCG makers such as Dabur and Nestle India have already achieved the tag of being plastic waste neutral companies. Moreover, P&G India has also announced plans to set up two more in-house solar plants at its manufacturing sites in Goa and Mandideep (Madhya Pradesh).

    Close

    Related stories

    This is in addition to the existing in-house solar plant that the company has set up at its Hyderabad manufacturing site in 2021. "We are proud of the significant progress we have made on environmental sustainability, and achieving 'plastic waste neutrality' is a key milestone in this journey. Plastic waste does not belong in the environment, and we will continue to partner with multiple stakeholders in our efforts to reduce and recycle packaging waste," Procter & Gamble Indian Sub-Continent CEO Madhusudan Gopalan said.

    He further added that the company is also taking a deliberate approach towards reducing the impact of its operations, and setting up in-house solar plants is a step in this direction.

    "We have made strong progress across our brands, our supply chain, our operations with support from our partners and employees. We are fully committed to making a positive impact in the world and creating a sustainable future for generations to come, " Gopalan added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #P&G India #plastic waste
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 12:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.