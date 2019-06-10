App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Petronet expands Dahej import terminal capacity

Petronet had more than one-and-a-half decade ago started operations of India's maiden liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility at Dahej in Gujarat with a nameplate capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest natural gas importer, June 10 said it has expanded its Dahej import terminal capacity to 17.5 million tonnes per annum from current 15 million tonnes.

Petronet had more than one-and-a-half decade ago started operations of India's maiden liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility at Dahej in Gujarat with a nameplate capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum.

This was subsequently doubled and later the import capacity was raised to 15 million tonnes per annum.

Close

"We wish to inform that facilities related to expansion of Dahej LNG terminal from 15 to 17.5 million tonnes per annum i.e. addition of 2.5 million tonnes per annum LNG regasification facilities has been commissioned and under stabilisation," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Petronet also has a 5 million tonnes facility at Kochi in Kerala.

"As such the additional gas send-out from Dahej LNG terminal has commenced," it said. "The performance guarantee test shall be performed once the system is stabilized."
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #Business #Petronet LNG Ltd

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.