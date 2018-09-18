Petrol, diesel prices continue to soar; here's what you will need to pay today

Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward move and touched fresh records across the country.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol jumped 10 paise to Rs 89.54 per litre mark on September 18, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Price of diesel too continued its rising trend, increasing 9 paise to Rs 78.42 per litre.

Fuel prices in the national capital saw a similar price hike, with petrol and diesel now priced at Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 per litre.

In other metro cities like Kolkata and Chennai, petrol price saw a 10 paise hike each, with one litre of the fuel being sold at Rs 84.01 and Rs 85.41, respectively.

The increase in diesel price was 9 paise in Kolkata, while it was tad higher in Chennai at 10 paise. The revised price of the fuel in the two cities was Rs 75.72 and Rs 78.10 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices have been on a rise since mid-August, rising almost every day due to depreciation in the dollar-rupee and higher global crude oil prices.

Looking at the constant hike in the fuel price, the Karnataka government on September 17 said it will cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. The reduction came to effect from September 18.