 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Your 2023-24 money calendar: Keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes, lender and more

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Aside from investing, reviewing your insurance policies and paying your taxes, make time to upgrade your investment skills. Negotiate with a lender for a lower interest rate on a home loan if you have a credit score above 800. Important personal finance events are tagged in our money calendar 2023-24.

A new financial year is the time for new beginnings, taking stock of your moneybox, doing a thorough review and planning for the year ahead.

Come April 1, the new financial year will be upon us. The good news is that Covid-19 has gone down dramatically. Travel has opened up, airlines are reporting full flights, and hotels are full, albeit with room rates that have shot through the roof. The bad news is that the global economy is not out of the woods and many people in the technology industry have lost their jobs.

The year 2023 has started with mass layoffs in many tech startups and global IT firms such as Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, etc. Several firms handed pink slips to their employees without a notice period. In March, Facebook parent Meta announced to lay off 10,000 in a second round of job cuts. The industry is bracing for a deep economic downturn.

Meanwhile, a new financial year, 2023-24, will soon be upon us. It’s time for new beginnings, taking stock of your moneybox, doing a thorough review and planning for the year ahead.

Plan your investments