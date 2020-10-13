172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|pvc-aadhaar-card-heres-how-to-apply-charges-and-other-important-details-5957051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVC Aadhaar card: Here's how to apply, charges, and other important details

PVC Aadhaar card: The size is that of an ATM or debit cards which can be easily carried in wallets.

Moneycontrol News

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that the new Aadhaar card will now come in a completely new form, reprinted as a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card.

The size of the new PVC Aadhaar card is that of an ATM or a debit card which can be easily carried in wallets.

"Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," UIDAI said in a tweet.

Features of the new Aadhaar PVC Card:

Good printing quality and lamination

More durable and convenient to carry.

It has the latest security features like hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.

Instant offline verification by QR code

Embossed Aadhaar Logo

Issue Date & Print Date

Here's how to apply for the Aadhaar PVC Card for registered and non registered numbers:

Open the official official website of UIDAI and under 'My Aadhaar' section, click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'.

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number / 16 digit Virtual ID / 28 digit EID to begin

Now enter the security code or captcha code shown in the picture and click on 'Send OTP'. You will receive OTP on the registered mobile number. Now enter OTP and submit it.

For non registered mobile number: Click on "My Mobile number is not registered" option. Please enter Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number. Click on “Send OTP”.

After submitting, you will get a preview copy of your PVC Card.

Click on the payment option, pay Rs 50 to order the PVC Card. There are no limits on the number of order and the amount is applicable on each order. The Aadhaar PVC card will be delivered by Speed Post within 5 working days (excluding the date of request).

How to check status of your Aadhaar PVC card

The status of the Aadhaar PVC card can be tracked on the UIDAI website. Click on 'My Aadhaar' tab, under that 'Check Aadhaar PVC card status'.

You will be required to enter 28-digit SRN, 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code. The status of your Aadhaar PVC card will reflected after clicking on 'Check Status'.

All forms of Aadhaar (eAadhhar, mAadhaar, Aadhaar letter, Aadhaar card) are equally valid.  The resident has the choice to use any of these forms of Aadhaar issued by UIDAI.  The "Order Aadhaar PVC Card” service is available online on demand for the residents similar to online “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Aadhaar Card #Business #personal finance #UIDAI #Unique Identification Authority of India

