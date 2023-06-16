Personal Finance: Would you like to build a start-up portfolio? 

The point to remember is that investing in start-ups means accepting that one out of ten funded ideas makes it big.

Conventional wisdom tells us that long term wealth is made by investing regularly, with the discipline to remain invested in good quality stocks or bonds for reasonably long periods of time. After all, it’s the power of long-term compounding and disciplined investing which is attributed to the multiplying wealth of billionaire investor Warren Buffet. Times are changing though. For some young and cash-rich investors, wealth creation is now ‘go-big or go home’, which presents high risk and high returns...