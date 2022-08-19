Personal Finance: With rates rising, it’s time to shift from pure debt to balanced funds

(Representative image)

Move over pure debt strategies, it is time to switch to balanced funds. Investors who are cautious of inflation-linked returns or who are tired of low-yielding fixed income instruments could do better by indulging in a measured dose of equity. A debt-and-equity mix, aimed at securing higher returns, is now the preferred choice for many. This trend of striking a balance for better and relatively safer returns has greatly bolstered hybrid funds, several categories of which jostle for space in...