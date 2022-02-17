Personal Finance: Time to rejig your portfolio in favour of defensive bets?

Stock Market Today:

In a backdrop marked by rising prices and the possibility of hardening interest rates, the average investor is looking forward to defensive bets that can minimise the impact of inflation, which has lately emerged as the single-most powerful threat for portfolio valuations. Three distinct assets have appealed to the market in these circumstances. In no particular order, these are REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), gold and dividend-yield stocks. While portfolios are not being immediately reconstructed, there is a strong bias...