Personal Finance | Is there one ‘best’ equity investment product?

Equity asset managers like mutual funds, PMS managers and AIFs are all set up using guidelines as SEBI.

Investing in equity has documented and unequivocal long term benefits. Historical data from practically every stock market, when analysed over decades, supports this faith in the ability of equity to outdo local inflation and generate steady, compounding returns. The dilemma, however, lies in selecting the vehicle or product to invest in equity. There are way too many options. You can invest directly, but that requires a fair amount of time commitment and also knowledge of stock selection. Or you may...