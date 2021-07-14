NPS corporate bond fund schemes outperform their MF peers

All National Pension System (NPS) fund managers’ corporate debt schemes (Tier I) have stolen a march over their mutual fund counterparts across three- as well as five-year time horizons (see table).

Four of the seven pension funds also managed to beat the benchmark CCIL All Sovereign Bond (total returns index) as of July 6, 2021, as per data from Value Research. HDFC Pension Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life pension funds have been the top performers in this category over three years. The former has outperformed its pension fund peers, debt mutual funds as well as the benchmark over five years too.

Low-cost option

NPS is amongst the most economical pension schemes in the world, despite the imminent rise in investment management charges. At the moment, the charges are around one basis point. The number of pension fund managers could also go up with the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority’s (PFRDA) inviting applications from sponsors. It has created four charge slabs that will be linked to assets under management and the floor is set at 0.03 percent. The maximum cap on the charges is 0.09 percent. This structure does not include brokerage, custodian fees and taxes. The pension funds’ equity transactions will attract an additional brokerage of up to 0.03 percent.