Mutual funds set to approach SEBI with a range of options

The tightening of exposure limits in multi-cap funds by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put the Rs 27 trillion mutual fund (MF) industry in a spot, with industry executives weighing several options, including scheme mergers, re-launching multi-cap funds as thematic funds, asking for a 'flexicap' category, and also seeking more time from SEBI for implementation of the new norms.

“We have already informed SEBI about the challenges this move can create for the MF industry and the regulator has asked to come back with data points to clearly highlight the issues in implementing this move,” said senior executive of a fund house, requesting anonymity.

“We want to represent to SEBI that allocating 25 per cent, especially to small-cap segment will not be feasible, without having a large impact on investors. Even the NSE 500, which is the benchmark for multi-cap funds, has weights to large-, mid- and small-cap segments in the ratio of 81:14:6,” he said.

Fund houses say adding small-caps in multi-cap portfolios in large quantity is not favourable as this can significantly shoot up the risks for unitholders.

“Small-caps don’t have the capacity to absorb large funds, due to their shallow liquidity. The impact costs when buying or selling small-cap stocks can be as high as 15-20 per cent, especially if large positions are to be moved. We are not going to get into forced buying of small-cap stocks in multi-cap funds, just because of the circular,” said a fund manager.

“Further, there is lot to be desired when it comes to corporate governance standards and management quality in the small-cap segment,” he said.

What are the possibilities

Some fund houses, which have large-sized multi-cap funds, see creation of a new flexicap category as a viable solution, and re-launching the multi-cap funds under this new product category.

According to them, this will give them an option to run their multi-cap funds in exactly the same manner as they are being run today. “Such a category will allow fund managers to have full discretion on keeping the allocation of the portfolio at 100 per cent large-cap, or even 100 per cent small-cap, if they see it fit. So, the fund manager’s flexibility will not be compromised,” said a fund manager.

The other options on the table are scheme mergers, where the fund house can merge the multi-cap fund with a large-cap fund or a large- and mid-cap fund.

Under existing framework, a large-cap fund is required to invest a minimum of 80 per cent of assets in large-cap stocks. The remaining 20 per cent of the scheme's assets are at the discretion of the fund manager.

Experts say merging with large- and mid-cap funds could be a more suitable option for some fund houses. “A fund manager is required to allocate a minimum of 35 per cent to large-cap stocks and a minimum of 35 per cent to mid-cap stocks. The remaining 30 per cent of scheme assets are still at the discretion of the fund manager, where he can make allocations across the capitalisation curve,” said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.

Another option is to convert the multi-cap funds into a thematic fund such as an ESG fund.

However, only fund houses running strategies that meet the required environmental, social and governance scores , will be able to use this option.

SEBI wants the new norms to be implemented by February 28, 2021. The industry also wants SEBI to consider extending this deadline to at least one year.

Mutual fund heads and fund managers are reaching out to unitholders and distributors to make sure that there are no large-sized panic outflows from multi-cap funds following SEBI’s circular.

As of August 31, the asset size of multi-cap funds stood at Rs 1.46 trillion, which makes it the second-largest equity category.

According to industry sources, fund houses are communicating to investors that they have several options on the table, which they can use to ensure that there is limited or no impact on unitholders in these schemes.

Sources suggest fund houses have informed unitholders that they are in constant dialogue with SEBI, and expect the regulator to be open to suggestions to find a feasible way forward.

On concerns that multi-cap funds would be forced to immediately buy small-cap stocks and sell large-cap stocks, distributors and unitholders have been told that this is not likely to happen as fund houses are going to ensure that risk-return of profile of their multi-cap strategies are not disrupted under any scenario.

If SEBI gives a window to mutual funds to merge the schemes, or re-launch them in possibly a new ‘flexicap’ category, unitholders will be given the option to exit the schemes without any exit load.

This exit window is required by regulations as unitholders are to be given the right to exit if there is any change in the fundamental attribute of the scheme.

However, this may not be as straightforward one, as it would require SEBI’s nod and trustee’s approval.

Financial planners say unitholder can evaluate these options at a later stage when they come up, and for now stay put in the multi-cap scheme they are invested in.

“Mutual funds are going to explore several options to avoid any disruptions to how the scheme is being managed. Once investors get clarity on how these schemes are going to be positioned, and if risk-profile of the scheme is really changing, they can take a call,” said Kirtan Shah, chief financial planner at SRE.

Anatomy of SEBI’s multi-cap move

While a large section of industry is expressing concern that SEBI had not consulted the industry or the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee before passing the circular on multi-cap funds, some executives point that SEBI has been advocating that a fund should be true-to-label from a long time.

In October 2017, SEBI rolled-out categorisation and rationalistion of mutual fund schemes. This was done to make sure funds are true-to-label and also there is not duplication of schemes.

This led to several fund houses merging their scheme, or re-positioning their existing schemes to comply with these norms, and some fund houses had to also churn their portfolios to fall in-line with the new regulations.

To be sure, while SEBI definition for multi-cap funds stated those funds that invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, the regulator didn’t specify any minimum allocation for any of these market caps back then.

Most multi-caps ended up becoming large cap-biased. According to data from Morningstar, of the 35 multi-cap funds, 32 had over 50 per cent allocation to large-cap stocks. Of this, 28 schemes had between 65 per cent and 92 per cent large-cap allocation, as of August 31.