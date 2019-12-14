Managing Money with Moneycontrol | How important it is to plan before you opt to retire early

Whether it be about living a comfortable life when your monthly income ends, or about going on an elaborate vacation, retirement planning needs to be given deep thought.
Planning an early retirement, if you wish to do so, you need to think about it thoroughly. The decision can not only have an impact on an individual’s life, but can affect the entire family. Whether it be about living a comfortable life when your monthly income ends, or about going on an elaborate vacation, retirement planning needs to be given deep thought.
In this episode f Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra chats with Tanwir Alam, Founder and CEO of Fincart.com, to find out how important it is to draw out your plans for an early retirement.Watch the video to find out more.