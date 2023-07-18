ITR filing: Who can file ITR-2 and who cannot

ITR 2

As the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline looms, taxpayers across India are preparing to meet their annual tax obligations. A critical step in this process is selecting the appropriate ITR form.

With seven different forms to choose from, understanding which one aligns with your sources of income and financial situation is crucial. In this comprehensive guide, we aim to simplify the process of choosing the right ITR form and delve deep into the specifics of ITR-2.

Understanding the ITR landscape

The Income Tax Department has designated seven forms ― ITR-1 to ITR-7 ― for different categories of taxpayers. These forms are designed to accommodate various types of income, income amounts, and categories of taxpayers, among other factors. Choosing the correct form is of utmost importance, as filing your returns using an incorrect form can lead to your ITR being termed 'defective', resulting in unnecessary complications.

Deciphering ITR-2: Who should file it?

ITR-2 is designed specifically for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not have income chargeable under the head 'Profits and Gains of Business or Profession'. So, who exactly does this encompass? If you're a salaried individual, a pensioner, or have income from multiple houses, capital gains, foreign assets/income, agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000 per annum, or income from other sources, then ITR-2 is the form for you.

Delving deeper: Key components of ITR-2

ITR-2 is a more detailed form compared to ITR-1 and requires comprehensive information from the taxpayer.

Here are the key components:

General information: This includes basic details such as your name, Aadhaar number, address, and mobile number.

Income details: In this section, you need to provide details of your income from salary/pension, multiple houses, capital gains, and other sources.

Tax details: This section requires information about the tax deducted at source (TDS) from your income and taxes paid.Exempt income: If you have any income that is exempt from tax, such as agricultural income, it needs to be reported in this section.

Important considerations when filing ITR-2

Before you embark on the journey of filing your ITR-2, it's important to keep the following points in mind:

ITR-2 cannot be filed by firms, LLPs, companies, or individuals who have opted for the presumptive income scheme. This is a critical point to remember to avoid any legal complications.

If you have switched jobs in a financial year, each employer's salary details need to be reported separately. This will ensure that your income from all sources is accurately accounted for.

Details of all bank accounts held in India at any time during the previous year must be provided. This is a mandatory requirement and helps the Income Tax Department track your financial transactions.

The role of ITR-2 in the broader tax landscape

The ITR-2 form plays a crucial role in the broader tax landscape as it caters to a wide range of taxpayers. Its comprehensive nature allows it to accommodate various income sources, making it relevant for a significant section of taxpayers. However, its detailed nature also requires careful attention while filling. Always cross-verify your information and ensure accuracy to avoid any issues later.

Seeking professional help

While the process of choosing the right ITR form and filling it out can seem daunting, remember that help is available. If you're unsure about any aspect of the process, don't hesitate to seek professional help. Numerous tax consultants and online platforms can guide you through the process and ensure that your ITR is filed correctly.

Choosing the right ITR form is a critical step in the tax filing process. ITR-2, with its applicability to a wide range of income sources, is relevant for many taxpayers. If you're unsure about any aspect, don't hesitate to seek professional help. Remember, being diligent with your tax filing can save you from unnecessary hassles in the future, ensuring that you stay on the right side of the law.