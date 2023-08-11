English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    HDFC Bank eyes need-based product sales for new customers, post merger with HDFC

    The bank’s private banking head says the core philosophy is all offerings on the wealth management platform have to be aligned with the customer's expectations

    Hiral Thanawala
    August 11, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    HDFC Bank eyes need-based product sales for new customers, post merger with HDFC

    Rakesh Singh, Group head – investment banking, private banking, marketing and products at HDFC Bank

    Effective July 1, Housing Development Finance Corporation merged with HDFC Bank. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rakesh Singh, group head – investment banking, private banking, marketing and products at HDFC Bank, explains how the bank intends to move from a cross-selling approach to need-based sales for new customers. He also discussed key investment trends and reasons for bullishness on the Indian markets. Edited excerpts: What opportunities do you see for HDFC Bank’s wealth management division from the merger with HDFC? At HDFC...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC Decision: Salad Days

      Aug 10, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India Inc records rising cash flows, signs of moderation visible in banking sec...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers