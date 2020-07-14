App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fixed deposits: 10 banks that are offering up to 7% interest on 1-year FDs

Here's a list of banks that are offering an interest rate of up to 7 percent on a 1-year fixed deposit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument provided by banks or NBFCs which provides investors a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account, until the given maturity date.

An FD may or may not require the creation of a separate account. Some banks also offer additional services to FD holders such as loans against FD certificates at competitive interest rates.

It is important to note that banks may offer lesser interest rates under uncertain economic conditions.

Close
Even in these challenging times, there are many banks that are paying more interest on FDs than major banks. These banks provide you an interest rate of up to 7 percent on a 1-year fixed deposit. So, if you are planning to save money and earn from it here are some banks you can consider:
BankRate of interest(%)
IDFC First Bank7.25
RBL Bank7.20
IndusInd Bank7.00
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank6.95
DCB Bank6.75
Yes Bank6.75
AU Small Financing Bank6.50
Standard Chartered Bank6.30
Bandhan Bank6.25
IDBI Bank5.70

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Economy #fixed deposits #India #personal finance

