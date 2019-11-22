App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wealth managers, i-bankers, insurance brokers & share transfer agents may soon be brought under IBC

So far, only NBFCs with assets of over Rs 500 crore have been brought within the scope of IBC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image - Bankruptcy
Representative Image - Bankruptcy

The Centre will bring soon bring 30-40 financial intermediaries, including wealth managers, insurance brokers, merchant bankers and share transfer agents, under the scope of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), reports The Times of India.

Till date, only non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) with assets over Rs 500 crore are under IBC purview and the Centre continued to exclude banks, insurance companies and pension funds, the paper said.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi on November 21 said mutual funds will be part of the list. Regulators were recently asked to identify intermediaries under them, which would be brought under IBC in case of a crisis. The insurance and pension regulators will soon identify entities as well.

Close

These developments come on the back of a prolonged crisis in India’s financial sector, which also lacks targeted and specific law provisions.

related news

Another alternative, the Financial Resolution & Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, was withdrawn for fears that depositor monies would be used to offset company distress. Further, FRDI’s market-focused provisions makes it inapplicable to banks, insurance underwriters and pension funds, it added.

The plan is to raise the insurance cover for deposits over the present Rs 1 lakh bar, a source told the paper. This would also be in line with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments on the same last week.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Business #finance #financial institutions #IBC #sector

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.