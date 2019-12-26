App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explainer| The third party administrator in health insurance

A TPA  acts as an intermediary between the insurance company and the policyholder

Nikhil Walavalkar @nikhilmw

Recently, the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) allowed health insurance policyholders to choose their third party administrator (TPA) while buying the cover or at the time of renewal. This move empowers the consumer and, at the same time, underlines the importance of the TPA in the process of claims handling and settlement. Here are a few things you must know about a TPA.

The role of a TPA

A TPA acts as an intermediary between the insurance company and the policyholder. When the policyholder want to lodge a claim, she is expected to contact the TPA, which in turn identifies a network hospital and guides the customer. In case of cashless claims, the TPA issues an authorisation letter, co-ordinates with the hospital authorities and after the treatment, collects the documents, bills etc. from the hospital and sends them to the insurer for settlement.

Close

In the case of non-network hospitals, the policyholder pays first and later sends the claim documents to the TPA. The insurer then reimburses the policyholder.

related news

The TPA does not take a decision pertaining to the payment or rejection of the claim; its role is restricted to being a facilitator.

What has changed?

The sector sector regulator has empowered insurance policy buyers by allowing them to select the TPA of their choice. This choice can be exercised from the list of TPAs appointed by the insurance company. The insurer has the right to discontinue the service of a TPA. But in such a scenario, the consumer needs to be given an alternative.

“Insurance buyers should look at the hospital network coverage of the TPA and volume of claims handled by the TPA in the past. They can also look at the turn-around time for claim settlement while choosing a TPA,” says Abhishek Bondia, co-founder and principal officer of SecureNow. The list of network hospitals and the volume handled are available in the website of the TPA. Some TPAs mention their turn-around times as well.

“Past experience with a TPA could also be a reason for choosing a specific TPA. The insurer will provide access to all the details pertaining to the TPA, at the time of purchasing the policy,” says Amit Chhabra, Head- Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com.

Who can be the TPA?

According to IRDA (TPA- health services) regulations, a company can apply for a TPA license from the IRDAI. After following due process and satisfying the eligibility criteria, the license is issued. After obtaining the licence, the TPA is appointed by the insurance company to assist the policyholder in the claim settlement process.

It is not mandatory for the insurance company to appoint a TPA. An insurance company may choose to handle the claims in-house or can hand it over to one or more TPAs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Health Insurance #IRDA #TPA

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.