English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

EPFO keeps interest rate untouched at 8.5% for 2020-21

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation board recommended that the interest rate on PF deposits remain the same as that of the last financial year.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced the interest rates on Provident Fund deposits for the financial year 2020-21 on March 4. The EPFO board has recommended 8.5 percent interest for the financial year 2020-21, same as 2019-20.

Speculations about lower interest on provident fund deposits due to the economic downfall and coronavirus pandemic were making the rounds. However, the rate has been kept unchanged.

The decision was taken at the 228th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees, held in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

Click here for Moneycontrol's EPF Guide

"The Central Board recommended 8.50% annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2020-21. The interest rate would be officially notified in the government gazette following which EPFO would credit the rate of interest into the subscribers’ accounts," the board said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

"People must appreciate that the government has maintained the rate of interest for 2020-21 despite a huge economic downturn due to COVID-19," Virjesh Upadhyay, EPFO Board Member and General Secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh told Moneycontrol.

Last year, in March, EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 percent for 2019-20.

For the financial year 2018-19, the interest rate was fixed at 8.65 percent. The EPFO had provided an 8.55 percent interest rate to its subscribers for 2017-18 and an interest rate was 8.65 percent for the financial year 2016-17.

In Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the depositors investing more than Rs 2.5 lakh in EPF in a year would have the interest liable for tax from April 1.

"In order to rationalise tax exemption for the income earned by high-income employees, it is proposed to restrict tax exemption for the interest income earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident funds to the annual contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh. This restriction shall be applicable only for the contribution made on or after 01.04.2021," Sitharaman said in the budget speech.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #EmployeesÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ Provident Fund Organisation #EPFO #India #personal finance
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.