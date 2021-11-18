MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Decoded: Active line of treatment in health policy

Moneycontrol PF Team
November 18, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST

During the pandemic, there was confusion when some insurers rejected claims saying ‘no active line of treatment’ was followed at hospitals. What does it mean? A health insurance policy pays for hospitalisation expenses, but only if the patient is being actively treated and monitored by a doctor. For instance, it will not cover hospitalisation for diagnostic tests. Similarly, IRDAI-mandated Corona Kavach will pay home-treatment claims, but only if there is a “continuous, active line of treatment with monitoring of the health status by a medical practitioner...”. The Council for Insurance Ombudsmen has identified it as one of the clauses that need “proper interpretation.”

Inadmissible health

Inadmissible-health_pic
Moneycontrol PF Team
Tags: #Covid-19 #Health Insurance
first published: Nov 18, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.