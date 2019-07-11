Documents required to apply for credit card

When it comes to applying for a credit card, you need a list of documents. Photo proof, address proof, and a number of income-related documents are just some of the paperwork needed when you apply for a card. The documents required for a credit card are compulsory, and failure to submit them can result in your card getting rejected.

Most people today opt for a credit card to conduct everyday transactions. At the end of every month, they receive an outstanding or minimum amount that they have to pay. With the demand of credit cards increasing and with banks increasing the number of credit cards (based on an individual’s requirement), there arises a need to check if the individual applying for a card is eligible for one.

To confirm this eligibility, you need to send out a checklist of documents based on whether you are salaried, self-employed. Some credit cards are custom-made for non-resident Indians, which means those individuals also have to provide a required set of documents.

List of documents required

If you are a salaried individual, you need to send the following list of documents

- Proof of address: These include any one of the following: Your Passport, your Aadhaar card, your voter ID, your driver’s licence, and/or a utility bill i.e. electricity or gas bill

- Proof of identity: These include any one of the following: Your Passport, your Aadhaar card, your voter ID, or your drivers’ licence

- Salary slips for the past three-six months (depending on the bank from which you are applying for a card)

- Form 16

- Income Tax return certificate

- Proof of age i.e. birth certificate, school leaving certificate

- Photocopy of your PAN card

If you are self-employed, these are the documents you need to submit

- Proof of address: These include any one of the following: Your Passport, your Aadhaar card, your voter ID, your driver’s licence, and/or a utility bill i.e. electricity or gas bill

- Proof of identity: These include any one of the following: Your Passport, your Aadhaar card, your voter ID, or your drivers’ licence

- Proof of age i.e. birth certificate, school leaving certificate

- Photocopy of your PAN card

- Income tax returns with computation of income or

- Certified financial documents and

- Proof of business continuity

In case you are an NRI, these are the documents you are required to submit

- Photocopy of PAN card

- Passport of driving licence for proof of address

- In case you want your card to be sent to India, this is what you need to submit:

- Driving license

- Passport

- Original electricity bill

- Original telephone/post-paid mobile invoice

- Original bank account statement

- Voter ID

- Rental agreement

- Lease deed

- Title deeds of property

If you want your correspondence to be sent overseas, this is what you need to submit

- Driving license

- Overseas bank statement

- Government-issued ID card

- Utility bill

- Credit card statement

- Lease agreement

- Rent receipt

- Company appointment letter

- Company ID card

In case you are a student and want to apply for a credit card, this is the documentation required

- Passport

- Proof of address: These include any one of the following: Your Passport, your Aadhaar card, your voter ID, your driver’s licence, and/or a utility bill i.e. electricity or gas bill

- Proof of identity: These include any one of the following: Your Passport, your Aadhaar card, your voter ID, or your drivers’ licence

- Proof of age i.e. birth certificate, school leaving certificate

- Proof that you are a student: College identity card/ admission slip/ study certificate from the college or university