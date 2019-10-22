Continuing with SIPs in falling markets critical for solid long-term returns

Ronak Morjaria

Recently we witnessed some correction in the stock market. The Nifty and Sensex were down approximately 8 per cent from their peak, while the Mid- and Small-Cap indices declined approximately 25 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively from their highs.

There are various reasons attributed to the lacklustre markets including consistent FII equity outflows, lower GDP growth rate, lower-than-expected earnings growth, poor automobile sales, NBFC crisis, higher taxes on super rich, etc. The portfolios of most investors who started investing directly in equities over the last couple of years are in the red. Even new investors who started investing in mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs)/Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) in the last couple of years have witnessed negative returns. What should you do if you are investing via an SIP/STP? Should you slow down your regular investments in equities?

Sticking on

The answer is a ‘no.’ You should continue with your regular investments. One simple reason for continuing your systematic investments is that you wouldn’t know where the market are headed for in the near term. By deciding to reduce/stop monthly investment in equities by looking at the slowdown in the economy and market, you are trying to time the market. You are assuming that the markets would correct further, which would widen your portfolio losses. If that is so, then when will you restart investing in equities? In rising markets?

If you always invest in rising markets and stop investing in falling markets, your portfolio is bound to show negative/poor returns versus someone who continues to buy across market cycles. The key reason for making systematic investment in equities is rupee-cost averaging—you invest every month, at every price, thereby averaging your investment cost over the long term. But if you decide to stop/reduce your systematic investments, the averaging process will stop and your investment cost will remain high.

Let us take an example of Rs.10,000 monthly SIP from Jan 1, 2004, in Franklin India Prima Fund – Regular - Growth (Refer table below).

After four years, you would have witnessed healthy returns on this investment; but during the sub-prime crisis, you would have seen a steep drop in your portfolio value by March 2009—a loss even after five years of investment! Had you not stopped your SIP even after witnessing interim loss and continued investing religiously ignoring the market volatility and negative news flow, your portfolio value would have bounced back in the next ten months itself, by Jan-2010.

Then again in Jan-2012, your profits would have halved versus what they were in Jan-2011; this was again after eight years of regular investment! But just later, in Jan-2013, it would have bounced back, had you kept patience and continued investing. At the end of 10 years of you SIP investment, your portfolio value would have stood at Rs 24.26 lakh, delivering 13.5 per cent annualised return. Such is the volatility of investing in equities even systematically via SIP.

Alternatives not rewarding

Let us consider another scenario. During the sub-prime crisis, looking at erosion in your portfolio value, month over month from Jan-2008, let’s say you had stopped your SIPs from Sep-2008 and redeemed your investment worth Rs.6.61 lakh on Oct 1, 2008 (Refer table: Market Value less Rs 10,000 SIP amount, as the SIP was stopped from Sep-2008). If the redemption proceeds were reinvested in SBI’s Fixed Deposit (FD) at 9 per cent (rate of interest offered by SBI at that time) and instead of the SIP, had you started a recurring deposit (RD) from Oct-2008 for the next 63 months at 9 per cent interest, the maturity value of the FD and the RD on Dec 31, 2013, would have been Rs.18.47 lakh.

The overall return on investment over 10 years would have been 8.3 per cent p.a. So, the total corpus being accumulated would have been lower by Rs.5.79 lakh versus continuing the SIP for 10 years. Taxes and exit Load have been ignored for simplicity of understanding

By reducing or stopping your systematic investments, you are not only trying to time the market but also delaying your financial goal. Are you prepared to compromise on your child’s education? Are you prepared to postpone your retirement or compromise on your lifestyle after retirement? The answer to these questions must be ‘Yes’ if you are trying to time the market, as there is high certainty that you might not be able to accumulate the required corpus for your financial goals. You should also keep in mind that if you are replacing your systematic investments in equity with recurring deposits or any other debt instruments, you might have to increase your investments to achieve your financial goal.

You should consider shifting from high-risk investments such as equities to safe asset classes such as debt at least a couple of years before your financial goal. You should not reduce your systematic investments in equities because of economic weakness and stock market slowdown.

You should continue sipping even when the markets are dipping!