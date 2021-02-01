MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021: Turned 75? No need to file income tax returns from next year

The relief in compliance is available if you earn only pension and interest income

Preeti Kulkarni
February 01, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

Turning 75 this year? Here is a gift from the FM in Budget 2021. You need not go through the hassle of contacting your chartered accountant and filing your tax return for the financial year 2021-22.

The FM announced an exemption from filing I-T returns for such senior citizens if they earn income only from pension and interest. This will reduce compliance burden for such individuals. “However, if such senior citizens have other investment incomes such as capital gains, then tax compliance in the form of filing of income tax return continues,” says Mayur Shah, Tax Partner – People Advisory Services, EY India.

Filing required in some cases

This means that if senior citizens (above age 75) have investments in direct equities or even in mutual funds or other such capital-marked linked instruments, then they need to continue filing income-tax returns.

This is in line with the central government’s attempt at easing the tax compliance process, particularly for individual tax-payers, through faceless assessment, appeal and pre-filled income tax return forms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
first published: Feb 1, 2021 02:52 pm

