Aadhaar card update: Here's how to get Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document for offline verification

As per the UIDAI, one can generate Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online by simply logging in at the UIDA direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc

Moneycontrol News
June 05, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
Aadhaar Card


Aadhaar cardholders can use the Aadhaar paperless offline e-KYC (Know Your Customer) for offline verification of their identification, which is a secure and shareable document.

One can generate a Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online by simply logging in at the UIDA direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc, as per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC document is very helpful in offline verification of identification. If your mobile number is added to Aadhaar, you can obtain your Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC from this link https://cutt.ly/Zkzuy8o", informed by UIDAI on Twitter.

The given https://cutt.ly/Zkzuy8o link will lead the Aadhaar cardholders to the directed UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc.

Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online: Here's how to create

-To create an Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online, one needs to log in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc.

-Enter Aadhaar number or VID. After entering Aadhaar/VID, create a Share Code of 4-characters.

-A ZIP file containing the Resident's Paperless Offline e-KYC will be password protected using the same Share Code.

-The file will be downloaded into the Resident's device/desktop.

Here's a step by step guide

-Log in at UIDAI given direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc

-Enter Aadhaar number or VID

-Click at 'Send OTP' option

-The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

-Then click at 'enter 'TOTP' option

-Enter OTP

-Share Code of 4-characters

-A ZIP file containing the Resident's Paperless Offline e-KYC will appear on the computer monitor or on your cell phone display

-Download the Zip file

-Save it on your device or desktop.

UIDAI concluded by saying "To avail the service the resident will have to share the ZIP file, the Share Code and registered mobile number with the service provider".

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aadhaar Card #Aadhaar paperless #Current Affairs #E-KYC #India #offline verification #paperless #personal finance
first published: Jun 5, 2021 10:59 am

