Paytm issues clarification, says postpaid service is 'active and operational'

Paytm, on August 14, issued a clarification on its blog saying its postpaid service service is still "active and operational." following news reports stating otherwise.

The company added, "Paytm Postpaid is issued by Clix Capital which is India’s leading digital lending NBFC. They have been managing huge requests for pending KYCs because of which you may not have been able to access your Paytm Postpaid account. Once KYC is completed, you will be able to use it as before."

They also said that users who had completed their KYC were already able to avail the service.

The Paytm mobile-app was also down in the evening due to issues yet to be identified, as reported by ETNow. Users of the application were experiencing trouble in conducting transactions via the app.