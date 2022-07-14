English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Payments firm Stripe cuts internal valuation by 28%: Report

    The company in an email to employees said that the internal share price was about $29, compared with $40 in the most previous internal valuation, known as a 409A valuation

    Reuters
    July 14, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Payments giant Stripe, last valued at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    High-flying tech valuations have come under pressure this year as investor sentiment was dampened by macroeconomic turmoil, fears of a looming recession and a chill in the equity markets.

    Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The company in an email to employees said that the internal share price was about $29, compared with $40 in the most previous internal valuation, known as a 409A valuation, according to the report.

    Recently, Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank AB, once Europe's most valuable startup, raised funds at a valuation that was over 80% lower than the $46 billion price tag it attracted last year.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Share value #Stripe
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 10:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.