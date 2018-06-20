OYO enters Chinese market, starts operations in 26 cities

Hospitality firm OYO today said it has forayed in China as part of its overseas expansion plans. China is the company's third overseas market, after its successful venture into Malaysia and Nepal, where it has grown multi-fold, OYO said in a statement.

OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, "After our successful overseas expansion and operations in Malaysia and Nepal, we are thrilled to offer OYO hotels hassle-free and standardised stay experience to guests in China."

The country's tourism industry is on the cusp of booming and flourishing wherein it enjoys a strong influx of both domestic and international tourists, he added.

"The expansion is in line with our mission of creating beautiful living spaces by empowering hotel owners to become better hospitality players while ensuring an end-to-end controlled experience for our guests," Agarwal said.

The launch will provide an affordable and trusted stay option for both Indian and international tourists, business travellers and local city-dwellers, he added.

The company has started operations in 26 cities in China including Hangzhou, Xian, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Kunming, among others.

The company will be working towards transforming the region's hospitality industry by introducing its strong hotel brand and operating solutions for ensuring a seamless experience for both guests and asset partners while generating job opportunities for locals in smaller tier provinces, OYO said.