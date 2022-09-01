English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Over 700 stores in TN signed up for Amazon Pay Smart programme: Official

    The Amazon Pay Smart Store programme enables offline stores to be discovered by customers thereby improving in-store sales, Amazon Pay India Director rewards and merchant services, Girish Krishnan said.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST
    Source: Shutterstock

    Source: Shutterstock

    Over 700 local stores in Tamil Nadu have signed up for the Amazon Pay Smart Stores programme, a company official said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

    The Amazon Pay Smart Store programme enables offline stores to be discovered by customers thereby improving in-store sales, Amazon Pay India Director rewards and merchant services, Girish Krishnan said.

    "We are committed to enable merchants and customers with easy access to credit, reduce friction in their everyday transactions and maximise their savings. In the past one year, the programme has seen a 72 per cent increase in sign-ups from small and medium businesses in mobile phones, electronics, laptops, clothing, shoes..," he told reporters in Coimbatore.

    With more than 4,000 smart stores from southern states, Coimbatore has 100 plus such stores, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amazon Pay #Amazon Pay Smart Stores programme #offline stores #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.