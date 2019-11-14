App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OTT platforms should be self regulated: I&B Secy Amit Khare

Khare emphasised that the media and entertainment industry has been predominantly private across television, films and OTT offerings.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

The government is working towards self-regulatory mode for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, said Amit Khare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary in an address at CII's Big Picture Summit held in New Delhi.

"As far as OTT platforms are concerned, we have had consultations with players in Mumbai and Chennai. We are working towards a system where all platforms can come together on a self-regulatory mode," said Khare.

Khare emphasised that the media and entertainment industry has been predominantly private across television, films and OTT offerings. The total revenue of the media and entertainment industry is now about Rs 1.67 lakh crore. The growth rate is almost 13.5 percent. He reiterated that the main growth is in digital.

Close

"Regulation has to be in a fashion where it can be properly implemented. Television is already in the self-regulatory mode. Similar self-regulation should be brought in OTT platforms," he said.

related news

The government has made efforts to digitise the film certification process and single window clearance for ease of shooting. Further, Khare said the government is bringing in legislation to curb piracy.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Digital #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.