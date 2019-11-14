OTT platforms should be self regulated: I&B Secy Amit Khare

The government is working towards self-regulatory mode for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, said Amit Khare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary in an address at CII's Big Picture Summit held in New Delhi.

"As far as OTT platforms are concerned, we have had consultations with players in Mumbai and Chennai. We are working towards a system where all platforms can come together on a self-regulatory mode," said Khare.

Khare emphasised that the media and entertainment industry has been predominantly private across television, films and OTT offerings. The total revenue of the media and entertainment industry is now about Rs 1.67 lakh crore. The growth rate is almost 13.5 percent. He reiterated that the main growth is in digital.

"Regulation has to be in a fashion where it can be properly implemented. Television is already in the self-regulatory mode. Similar self-regulation should be brought in OTT platforms," he said.