you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oriental Bank cuts MCLR for various tenors by up to 0.15% from January 10

The bank has decided to reduce the MCLR for different tenors with effect from January 10, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce on January 9 announced to cut the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors by 0.05-0.15 per cent.

It has cut the benchmark one year MCLR -- against which most of the consumer loans are priced -- by 0.15 percentage points to 8.15 per cent.

It has cut the benchmark one year MCLR -- against which most of the consumer loans are priced -- by 0.15 percentage points to 8.15 per cent.

For other tenors from overnight to 6-months, the MCLRs have been cut in the range of 0.05-0.10 per cent.

Stock of Oriental Bank closed at Rs 51.25 on the BSE, up 1.28 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Business #Oriental Bank of Commerce

