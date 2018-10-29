App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Optimistic on NBFCs like M&M Financial and Cholamandalam, says HDFC Securities

On the stocks front, Seth said that he would buy IndusInd Bank at current levels because of the strong management

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CNBC-TV18

Dipen Seth, head of institutional research at HDFC Securities, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the current trends in the Indian equities market and shared his outlook.

“All the right things have happened for the last four-five years; we have moved more towards financialisation of savings, we have moved towards more formalization of the economy, we have crazily built in infrastructure and now there is a bit of a shaken faith, I think there is a Diwali sale out there and for those people who thought they were missing out on free ride, this is the time to start nibbling at equities,” Seth said on Monday.

On the stocks front, Seth said that he would buy IndusInd Bank at current levels because of the strong management.

related news

He said that the brokerage is optimistic on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.

"We like RBL Bank as a long-term investment. It’s possible to see 30-35 percent growth rates over medium-term," said Seth.

Talking about Mindtree, Seth said, “Our target price is a very aggressive Rs 1,210 and at today’s price Mindtree is trading for 15x on FY20. I would say that earnings visibility and growth visibility for Mindtree is completely unlike the rest of the midcap IT pack. We are very confident on the trajectory here on.”
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 03:21 pm

tags #Business #markets #Results Boardroom

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.