OnMobile Global net jumps over two-fold to Rs 10 crore in April-June quarter

OnMobile Global has said its consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 9.85 crore in June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in the year-ago quarter ended on June 30, 2022, OnMobile Global said in a statement.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 141.20 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 135.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Sanjay Baweja, MD & Global CEO, OnMobile, said in the statement, "The quarterly revenue performance has been better than last few quarters, and we are focused to scale it further, for the rest of the year."

The revenue uptick for the company has been encouraging, and it will continue to improve over the upcoming quarters, he stated. Asheesh Chatterjee, Global Group CFO, said in the statement, "Gross revenue saw a modest sequential growth of 3.8 per cent, which is a good start for FY'24. We achieved a significant quarterly growth in EBITDA through cost optimization efforts. Further, our PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 9.85 crore, which shows a healthy sign for the upcoming quarters."

OnMobile Global, a leading player in the cutting-edge mobile gaming and entertainment space, is headquartered in Bangalore with its presence in over 50 countries across the globe.