OnePlus 9 successor, dubbed OnePlus 9T, could feature a 108MP quad-camera setup

OnePlus 9T specifications have leaked ahead of the launch. The new OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in Q3 2021. OnePlus is also rumoured to make significant upgrades in the device’s camera system.



Oneplus 9T 5G Coming Soon in Q3

So 9T iS have color os 11 Global and 108 MP Hasselblad Quad Camera pic.twitter.com/JVMDkfyLJ2

— American Megatrends (@imailisa0825) July 2, 2021

According to a tipster, the upcoming OnePlus 9 (Review) successor will feature a 108MP quad-camera setup. The OnePlus 9T, like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) , will come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras. He further notes that OnePlus will launch the device with ColorOS 11 out of the box for the global market. The company recently announced that it is merging the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS . However, global smartphone users will get OxygenOS on their OnePlus smartphones. We suggest taking the leaked information about the OnePlus 9T with a pinch of salt.

The company is expected to launch only one smartphone under the OnePlus 9T series. OnePlus skipped launching ta T-variant of the 8 Pro last year, stating that the device’s top-tier specs were best-in-class and did not need an upgrade. We can expect a similar approach with the 9T series as well.

OnePlus has launched three new smartphones under the OnePlus 9 series. These include the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. There is no word on the successor of the 9R at the time of writing this.