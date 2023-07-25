English
    ONDC is going global, eyes B2B exports to UAE, Singapore by year-end

    From logistics and export documentation to credibility badges for verifying trustworthiness of small merchants, ONDC is firming up its offshore plans.

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    July 25, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
    ONDC is going global, eyes B2B exports to UAE, Singapore by year-end

    ONDC is also talking to a top international business advisory company to supply credibility badges to merchants which will help foreign buyers trust sellers on the network

    The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is working on commencing trials for business-to-business (B2B) purchases of Indian items in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore by September-October. Additionally, it is also drawing up a series of initiatives to promote exports by small merchants, according to people aware of the development. “The thinking is on the lines that exports will be easier to do in countries where there is a large expat population who seek to buy Indian stuff...

