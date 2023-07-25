ONDC is going global, eyes B2B exports to UAE, Singapore by year-end

ONDC is also talking to a top international business advisory company to supply credibility badges to merchants which will help foreign buyers trust sellers on the network

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is working on commencing trials for business-to-business (B2B) purchases of Indian items in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore by September-October. Additionally, it is also drawing up a series of initiatives to promote exports by small merchants, according to people aware of the development. “The thinking is on the lines that exports will be easier to do in countries where there is a large expat population who seek to buy Indian stuff...