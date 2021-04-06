Ola Electric appoints Yongsung Kim as head of global sales

Ola Electric has roped in Yongsung Kim as head of Global Sales and Distribution, to manage India and international markets as the company prepares to launch to its electric scooter.

Kim, who has been in the automobile industry for 35 years, has previously worked with Hyundai Motors and Kia.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, "I am excited to have Yongsung join our team at Ola Electric and look forward to collaborating with him as we launch our range of electric products around the world. His expertise in sales, distribution and service will be critical for our global expansion and for bringing our advanced, innovative electric products to our customers."

"I am very excited to join Ola Electric and its team to develop a winning strategy for India and global sales for its range of EV products, beginning with the Ola Scooter.

"With this new assignment, I also returned to India, where I had spent several years in the sales teams of Hyundai Motor and Kia, so it is doubly satisfying for me and a great opportunity to work together towards putting India on the world EV map", Kim said.

The company said it is planning to launch its electric scooter in Indian and several international markets such as Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

The company is expects the first phase of the Ola Futurefactory to be operational this summer, and the full facility to be ready by next year.