Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

OKAYA bags order from BHEL for power storage systems

OKAYA will deploy lithium-ion-based battery energy storage system (BESS) solution at three locations, the company said in a statement.

Energy storage solution provider OKAYA on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from BHEL for commissioning power storage systems at three locations in Delhi.

OKAYA will deploy lithium-ion-based battery energy storage system (BESS) solution at three locations, the company said in a statement.

"OKAYA, a flagship company of Okaya Power Group, has bagged a major contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for supply, installation and commissioning of 410 KWH Lithium ion BESS solution in Delhi for TERI (The Energy Resource Institute) Project," the statement said.

Okaya Power Group is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicle charging stations, lithium-ion batteries and lead acid batteries in India. It has already deployed more than 500 EV charging stations and 250 MWh BESS solution across the country.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.