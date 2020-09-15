OKAYA bags order from BHEL for power storage systems

Energy storage solution provider OKAYA on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from BHEL for commissioning power storage systems at three locations in Delhi.

OKAYA will deploy lithium-ion-based battery energy storage system (BESS) solution at three locations, the company said in a statement.

"OKAYA, a flagship company of Okaya Power Group, has bagged a major contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for supply, installation and commissioning of 410 KWH Lithium ion BESS solution in Delhi for TERI (The Energy Resource Institute) Project," the statement said.

Okaya Power Group is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicle charging stations, lithium-ion batteries and lead acid batteries in India. It has already deployed more than 500 EV charging stations and 250 MWh BESS solution across the country.